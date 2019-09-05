Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.29 N/A -2.94 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 9.24 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Novan Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 41.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 5.5% respectively. Insiders held 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Novan Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.