Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 75.00 N/A -2.94 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 80.08 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential downside is -0.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.