Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Comparison side by side

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.61 17.15M 35.15 2.60

In table 1 we can see Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 122,559,652.93% -129.7% -38.2% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,039,339.43% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 152.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 31.91% upside potential and an average target price of $21. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $132 consensus target price and a 35.52% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.