Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 82.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.70% -38.20% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

With average price target of $26.5, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 15.17%. The potential upside of the peers is 133.05%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.68 shows that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.