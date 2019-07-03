Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 82.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 12.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.70% -38.20% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$26.5 is the average price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., with a potential downside of -6.33%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.90%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.68 shows that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.