Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 66.47 N/A -2.94 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.52 beta indicates that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 11.99% upside potential and an average price target of $24. Competitively the average price target of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, which is potential 72.16% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders held 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.