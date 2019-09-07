Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Contrasting side by side

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 10.88 N/A -2.94 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Genprex Inc. is 30.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 13.1% respectively. 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Genprex Inc. has 51.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.