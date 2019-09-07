Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Contrasting side by side

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 10.88 N/A -2.94 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 186.87 N/A -2.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.