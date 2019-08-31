Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.92 N/A -2.94 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 2.46 N/A 0.73 60.80

Demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.52 and its 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 34.30%. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $71.5, while its potential upside is 63.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.