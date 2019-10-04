Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparing side by side

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 27 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 124,792,932.08% -129.7% -38.2% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 126,777,777.78% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 57.1% respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Competitively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.