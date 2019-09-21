Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Comparing side by side

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 11.76 N/A -2.94 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 72 4.07 N/A 1.15 73.62

In table 1 we can see Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.52 beta indicates that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.16 beta which is 116.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 15.89% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $21. Competitively ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $74.5, with potential upside of 2.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.