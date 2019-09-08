Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 10.88 N/A -2.94 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 64 107.31 N/A -2.68 0.00

Demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17 and 17 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 28.76% at a $21 average target price. On the other hand, AnaptysBio Inc.’s potential upside is 82.48% and its average target price is $75. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AnaptysBio Inc. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.