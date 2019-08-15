Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 63.99 N/A -2.94 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.52 beta means Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 152.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 19.7 and 19.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.34% and an $24 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 15.55% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.5%. Competitively, 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.