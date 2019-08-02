Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

Both Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 66.01 N/A -2.94 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk & Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 12.78% at a $24 consensus target price. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44 consensus target price and a 1,511.72% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Voyager Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.