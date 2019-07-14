Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 79.10 N/A -2.94 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 83.30 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 168.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.68 beta. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, and a -5.88% downside potential. On the other hand, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 478.23% and its consensus target price is $24.17. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year Voyager Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.