Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Market Value Were Volatile While City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Cut Its Position by $511,460; Gramercy Funds Management Upped Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.0301 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6601. About 115,758 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 7.12% or $0.275 during the last trading session, reaching $4.135. About 11.86M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 420,400 shares. South Dakota Council owns 883,577 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 47,593 shares. International Gru reported 1.01 million shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 232,070 shares. Nomura stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Mackenzie Corp owns 7.38M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tensile Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.44% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 97,426 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 36,017 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 47.15M shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 15,800 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Investment Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 89,205 shares.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: Turn Out The Lights, The Party’s Over? – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Borr Drilling Starts Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 34,293 shares to 120,588 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc (JOF) by 139,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal T (NID).

More important recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPR – $.0275 May Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – One Of The Liquid Funds Approaching Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2018.