Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Cut Holding by $511,460; General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Tobam Has Upped Stake by $19.18 Million

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $704.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7701. About 47,515 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Tobam increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 85.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 376,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 818,299 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.35M, up from 442,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 513,602 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Na owns 4,316 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 28,470 are owned by Northside Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 11,232 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap, a New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Conning Inc reported 12,368 shares. 16,735 are held by Jefferies Gru Lc. Iberiabank invested in 8,468 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Old National Comml Bank In holds 48,623 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 34,881 shares. 10 holds 2.66% or 239,688 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Communications Asset Management Us owns 399,448 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 224,225 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Harvest Mgmt has 0.12% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 100,200 shares to 138,474 shares, valued at $36.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swift Transportation by 548,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,364 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opp by 59,120 shares to 763,311 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Germany (GF) by 126,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliancebernstein National Muni (AFB).