Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Decreased Its Holding; Atlanta Capital Group Has Lifted Albemarle (ALB) Stake by $1.68 Million as Share Price Declined

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $689.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $4.663. About 158,303 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 64.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 20,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 53,034 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 32,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 1.42M shares traded or 0.59% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Management Commerce invested in 11,476 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Howe And Rusling has invested 0.5% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Ruggie Cap Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 390 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 13,398 shares. Meridian Management reported 20,826 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Kames Cap Public Limited Company has 1.11% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Ameriprise has 1.28 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Agf Inc accumulated 0.02% or 25,810 shares. Alethea Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,041 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 234,828 shares. 47,057 were reported by Royal London Asset Management Limited. First Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 156,472 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 14,089 shares.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,758 shares to 168,936 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 13,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,938 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) by 62,448 shares to 121,492 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 34,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA).