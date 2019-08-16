Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stock Value Were Volatile While Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Dsam Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $26.67 Million

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $684.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 210,451 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 40,862 shares to 343,552 shares, valued at $21.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Shufro Rose And Co Limited Co has 159,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Greatmark Inv has invested 0.03% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 86,340 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company. Capital Advsr Llc owns 3,245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 9,820 are owned by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com owns 10,714 shares. Shaker Fincl Services Llc accumulated 48,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr has 214,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 101,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,744 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Beach Point Capital Lp has invested 0.86% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). The Georgia-based Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 70,925 shares.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.