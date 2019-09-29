Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stock Value Were Volatile While Beach Point Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Declined, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Boosted by $506,880 Its Stake

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 15,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 31,940 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 62.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 454,994 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 726,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 363,957 shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 162,939 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation reported 188,670 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md accumulated 0.01% or 1.20 million shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 148,673 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hartline Invest Corporation reported 44,182 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 188,154 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com reported 601,722 shares. Hartford Invest Management Company owns 64,317 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 998,949 shares. Perkins accumulated 10,900 shares. Tdam Usa holds 6,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 4.39 million shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 787 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP stated it has 19,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Ancius Michael J bought $28,990.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,873 activity.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 193,170 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,923 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 43,067 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,550 are held by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Eidelman Virant stated it has 19,000 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.09% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 771,926 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 561,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shaker Financial Ser Lc stated it has 118,850 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Wealthtrust Axiom reported 14,400 shares stake. Kcm Investment Advsr Lc, a California-based fund reported 77,216 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 15,732 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Com, Arizona-based fund reported 86,330 shares. Ionic Mgmt Lc holds 246,012 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0% or 13,205 shares.

