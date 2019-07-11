Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stock Value Rose While Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; United Nat Food Com (UNFI) Position Has Raised by Winslow Asset Management Inc

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 796,724 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $701.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 631,459 shares traded or 127.38% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap Ltd has 186,910 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Com reported 37,658 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 17,611 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 60,197 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt accumulated 262,140 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Company holds 0% or 313 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley stated it has 735,033 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Fifth Third State Bank invested in 0% or 1,379 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15,473 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 34,863 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. State Street has 1.59 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 137,668 are held by New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ny. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has 86,100 shares.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 16,872 shares to 586,753 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 871,376 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

