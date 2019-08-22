Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Shareholder Saba Capital Management LP Upped Position; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Value Rose, East Coast Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.68 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 65.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 4.52 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 11.44 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.69 million, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $694.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 272,306 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 2.47 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL)

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock N Y Mun Income Tr (BNY) by 196,310 shares to 11,276 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Arizona Qlty Mun Inc (NAZ) by 50,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,269 shares, and cut its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.93 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

