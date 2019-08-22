Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Shareholder Oak Hill Advisors LP Lowered Holding by $5.29 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile; As Visteon (VC) Share Price Rose, Robecosam Ag Upped Stake

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 432,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10M, up from 415,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 304,925 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC)

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 177,079 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “Form N-30B-2 Voya PRIME RATE TRUST For: May 31 – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – One Of The Liquid Funds Approaching Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 74,576 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,400 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 49,088 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 70,925 shares. 11.44 million were reported by Saba Mngmt L P. 26,403 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr. 10,714 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Beach Point Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company owns 14,610 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,923 shares. Advisers reported 0% stake. 62,207 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Prudential Public Lc accumulated 0% or 117,080 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 2,000 Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares with value of $107,840 were bought by Wilson Harry James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Parkside National Bank And holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa has 6,700 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.08% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 15,718 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,900 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp owns 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 332,607 shares. Dean Capital Mgmt holds 0.8% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 7,105 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.03% or 1.46 million shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 2,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 19,177 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 35,273 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% or 6,586 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co holds 0% or 2,727 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 62,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,210 shares to 13,171 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,556 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Wish Pushes To $11.2B Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Pehub.com published: “VC-backed Castle Biosciences goes public – PE Hub” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Visteon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: PSNL, VC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.