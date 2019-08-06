Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Holding Boosted by Rivernorth Capital Management Llc; Altimeter Capital Management LP Upped Facebook (FB) Position by $30.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 185,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 3.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592.32M, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $183.56. About 8.26M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal and outlines steps to protect; 19/04/2018 – Kate Kelland: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video); 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Shuffles Lobbying Office, Replaces Erin Egan with Kevin Martin as head of US Policy. Story; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO REORGANIZE INTO 3 MAIN DIVISIONS; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDITS OF DATA HARVESTING BY OUTSIDE APPS WILL TAKE ‘MANY MONTHS’ TO COMPLETE; 11/05/2018 – Brexit group fined for breaking spending rules in EU vote; 28/03/2018 – Deepa Seetharaman: Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do; 22/03/2018 – In Shadow of Facebook, Cashless Sweden Fears Data Privacy Risks

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.77M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15M, up from 7.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.775. About 132,653 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neuberger Brman Ny Muni Fd I (NBO) by 83,916 shares to 260,180 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF) by 106,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,063 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Inc (NZF).

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)