Voya Investment Management Upped Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Market Valuation Rose While Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased by $30.45 Million Its Position

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 2640.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 739,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 767,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.54 million, up from 28,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 793,698 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director Strategic Accounts; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP SBGI.O TO SELL 23 TV STATIONS AS PART OF EFFORT TO WIN APPROVAL FOR TRIBUNE MEDIA TRCO.N ACQUISITION — STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair attacks CNN over `fake news’ promo controversy; 10/05/2018 – Denver Investment Advisors LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Obtains an Option to Purchase Stations in Chicago and Austin From Fox; 25/04/2018 – Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR IN PACTS TO SELL TV STATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Made Dozens of Local News Anchors Recite the Same Script

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 525,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.43M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 540,201 shares traded or 25.18% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 454,281 shares or 0% of the stock. 67,751 are held by Cipher Capital L P. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,858 shares. United Kingdom-based Merian Invsts (Uk) has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 797,607 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 880,639 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 47,848 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 789,101 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). New York-based Teton has invested 0.13% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinclair’s Stirr reaches 1M app downloads – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/10/2019: EMMS,THO,KHC,TAP – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cinedigm and Jungo TV’s Popular Combat Go and Hallypop Networks Are Available Now On Sinclair Broadcast Group’s STIRR Streaming Service – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Closes Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes and Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 119,529 shares to 628,922 shares, valued at $18.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 16,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,773 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Loyal Payers Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Bank of America, PNC Financial, Commerce Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Commerce Bank Names Paul Steiner Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Stock Dividend and Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 733,711 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $279.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 451,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 40,645 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Century Cos reported 2.65 million shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 1.44% or 371,886 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 4,676 shares. Parkside State Bank Trust has 6,721 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 9,525 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). State Street Corporation invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 52,487 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited invested in 0.09% or 13,250 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,157 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 2,427 shares. Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).