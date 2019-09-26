Voya Investment Management Upped By $1.97 Million Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding; Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) Sentiment Is 0.67

Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.83, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 4 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 6 reduced and sold stakes in Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The active investment managers in our database now own: 815,715 shares, up from 791,583 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) stake by 22.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 40,198 shares as Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)’s stock declined 37.84%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 215,859 shares with $10.65 million value, up from 175,661 last quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc now has $2.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 257,793 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) stake by 254,889 shares to 2.54M valued at $42.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 347,952 shares and now owns 1.61 million shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NUS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 43.29 million shares or 8.39% more from 39.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 21,762 shares. Paloma Co invested in 12,500 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Ameritas Ptnrs accumulated 16,326 shares. Smith Thomas W reported 6.68% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc has 5.88 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 22,463 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 9,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 136,060 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 14,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 306,967 are held by Merian Global Investors (Uk). Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NUS) 23% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Price Targets For NUS Stock Cut In Half Following Forecast Change – Schaeffers Research” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin: Stifel sees another 13% downside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 17,546 shares traded or 206.00% up from the average. BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust for 25,200 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc owns 26,650 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 19,851 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.05% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,158 shares.

BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $79.99 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust Announces Share Repurchase Program – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form N-CSRS BLACKROCK FLORIDA MUNICI For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.