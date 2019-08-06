Voya Investment Management Trimmed Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holding by $429,552 as Market Value Declined; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Price Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Raised Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 75,588 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 2,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 26,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 28,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $118.35. About 256,991 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 08/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIOTECH -UNIT RECEIVED PERMISSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL GRANTED BY CHINA FDA WITH RESPECT TO LCAR- B38M CAR-T FOR AUTOLOGOUS INFUSION; 24/04/2018 – Breakthrough CAR-T Cancer Therapy to Get New Medicare Coverage; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL), FIRST-IN-CLASS CAR-T; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies; 03/04/2018 – They built a game-changing cancer-killing therapy. Now they’re taking on a new kind of CAR-T therapy; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma

