Voya Investment Management Trimmed By $450,395 Its Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Position; CF Industries Holdings Has 0.78 Sentiment

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) stake by 18.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 8,189 shares as Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH)’s stock rose 27.42%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 36,090 shares with $1.99M value, down from 44,279 last quarter. Manhattan Assocs Inc now has $5.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 208,113 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 159 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 203 decreased and sold their equity positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 195.29 million shares, down from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding CF Industries Holdings Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 153 Increased: 102 New Position: 57.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.40 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 24.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 29.6% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for 2.93 million shares. Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 395,700 shares or 5.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. has 5.01% invested in the company for 1.35 million shares. The New Jersey-based Credit Capital Investments Llc has invested 2.64% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 285,055 shares.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 42.54 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 85,456 shares to 200,164 valued at $23.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) stake by 26,992 shares and now owns 338,470 shares. Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Maine-based Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru has invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.05% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 228,934 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 951,447 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl holds 7,143 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 14,633 shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Alpha Windward Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,451 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc has 5,261 shares.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.54M for 75.80 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.