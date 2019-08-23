Voya Investment Management Stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Has Upped as Stock Declined; Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose While Bloom Tree Partners Increased Holding by $25.19 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 63.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 310,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 801,016 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 490,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 24.64 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FULL OPERATION BY JUNE 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 1.39 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 15,336 shares to 69,293 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 311,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of stock. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $1.85M worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Tuesday, March 26. $98,010 worth of stock was bought by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28.

