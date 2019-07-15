Voya Investment Management Stake in Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined; Exelon (EXC) Stock Rose While Electron Capital Partners Decreased Its Position by $9.51 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 375,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 494,202 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, down from 870,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 202,814 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 1.91M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On Exelon, Cites Legislative Tailwinds For Nuclear Energy – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ComEd Solar Training Report Shines Light on Progress – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 19.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 2.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $66.61M for 11.20 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Increased An Energizing 129% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenterState Bank Corporation Completes Acquisition of National Commerce Corporation – PRNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The stock market’s biggest competition is under your mattress – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

