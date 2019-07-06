Voya Investment Management Raised Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Holding by $791,367 as Market Valuation Rose; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Cut Its Holding in Unum Group (UNM) by $5.60 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 13,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 413,638 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65M, up from 400,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 224,078 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 94.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 169,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,322 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 178,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 1.29M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.3 per share. UNM’s profit will be $281.98M for 6.41 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.05% EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 200,607 shares to 235,382 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) by 5,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 71,678 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 8,243 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 392 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 2.60M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Networks Ltd has invested 0.07% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Thompson Inv Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 9,175 shares. M&T Comml Bank accumulated 6,259 shares. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 15,826 shares or 0% of the stock. Scotia reported 0.01% stake. 20,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Limited Company. Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 27,870 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny holds 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 50,713 shares. Moreover, Intrust Bancorporation Na has 0.05% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Creative Planning has 12,257 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 720,460 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 42,200 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Management reported 10,300 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 21,148 shares. 18,203 are owned by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 33,640 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 255,116 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 92,788 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 351,116 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,096 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 398,822 were accumulated by Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 5,633 shares.

