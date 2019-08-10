Voya Investment Management Raised Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $580,966; Stock Price Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Stifel Financial Upped Its Stake

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 141,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.41M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 3,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 279,780 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.31 million, up from 276,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video)

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Digital Experience Platforms by Independent Research Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. 10,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.59M were sold by Benioff Marc. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. On Thursday, February 14 Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation, a Hawaii-based fund reported 26,402 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,850 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 1.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 354,224 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.51% stake. First Interstate Financial Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 657 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.82M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Lc owns 74,270 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communications Na reported 15,412 shares. Echo Street Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 202,264 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 160,380 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A has 51,822 shares. 1.94 million are owned by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd reported 9,000 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 153,669 shares to 379,221 shares, valued at $30.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 47,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,538 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 275 shares. Lincoln Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.26% or 36,284 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2,855 shares. Boston Prns reported 7.50M shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.58% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Excalibur has 1.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.75% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edgar Lomax Va owns 3.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 353,837 shares. Cim Mangement has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capital Counsel reported 3,791 shares stake. West Oak Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 34,671 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.55% or 14,175 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 516,603 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 8,636 shares to 75,509 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 47,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,655 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITB).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.