Voya Investment Management Position in Power Integrations (POWI) Has Trimmed by $545,583 as Stock Rose; Williams Jones & Associates Decreased Stake in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $869,078 as Market Value Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 7,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 11,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, down from 19,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.89. About 16,834 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 18,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 42,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 61,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 404,802 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Power Integrations (POWI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Power Integrations (POWI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Power Integrations (POWI) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Power Integrations’s (NASDAQ:POWI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $14.96M for 43.08 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portion of Mountain Valley Pipeline ordered halted over water quality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT Midstream Partners, LP 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM ups cost, delays timing of Mountain Valley pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “EQM stops some work on WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

