Voya Investment Management Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP) Decreased by $511,720 as Share Price Rose; Perceptive Advisors Increases Stake in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY)

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 9,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,112 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 80,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 1.20M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95 million, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 520,634 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 3,700.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. HP’s profit will be $39.39 million for 35.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.45% negative EPS growth.

