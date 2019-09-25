Voya Investment Management Lowered U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Position by $308,052 as Valuation Declined; Fosun International LTD Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Raised as Shares Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 25,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 595,981 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62 million, down from 621,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 739,831 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Expects to Close $750M Acquisition of EP Minerals by End of April; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Tax Rate 18%-20%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SELLS TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS FOR $75M; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Plcs U.S. Silica, EP Minerals Rtgs On WatchPos On Acqstn; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy EP Minerals for $750 Million; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS MAKING “VERY GOOD” PROGRESS ON 2 NEW IN-BASIN MINES IN WEST TEXAS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N ESTIMATES TOTAL FRAC SAND DEMAND AT RUN RATE TODAY TO BE GREATER THAN 100 MILLION TONS PER YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – US Silica to Sell Three Transloads for $75 Million

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 8,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 404,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.30 million, up from 396,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 4.80M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLCA’s profit will be $8.09M for 24.18 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

