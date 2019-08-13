Voya Investment Management Lowered Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Holding as Shares Declined; Alkeon Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Immunomedics (IMMU) as Stock Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 53,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 932,935 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68M, down from 986,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 155,320 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 625,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.31 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 497,230 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,062 are owned by M&T Bancshares Corp. Prudential accumulated 89,468 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Dana Advisors holds 34,516 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 269,625 are held by American Capital Management. Fmr holds 1.74M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 186,443 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 4,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Lc reported 190,728 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr invested in 6,118 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Valley National Advisers accumulated 595 shares. State Street reported 1.72 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Victory Cap Management accumulated 3,199 shares.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.06 million for 18.58 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 348,773 shares to 367,249 shares, valued at $91.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Merit Medical Awarded Interventional Fluid Management Agreement With Premier – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MMSI) 4.6% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. The insider BALL BRYAN bought $66,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2.04M shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 65,000 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability owns 100,301 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 74,162 are held by Sei Invs Company. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Fiera Corp has 2.07M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 21,525 shares. Alkeon Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.94M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp invested in 242,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 34,300 shares stake. Hightower Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 13,097 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,302 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INmune Bio Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Shareholder Update – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Immunomedics (IMMU) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Immunomedics Becomes Oversold (IMMU) – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Immunomedics: Our Take On This Battleground Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TYME Announces Abstracts Selected for Presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.