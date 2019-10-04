Voya Investment Management Lowered John Bean Technologies (JBT) Stake by $7.89 Million; Provise Management Group Cut Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding by $531,420

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 6,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 28,578 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 34,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 977,964 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 65,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 248,294 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.08M, down from 313,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.37. About 93,931 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 3,000 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0% or 2,201 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 4.73M shares. 103,195 are owned by Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 150,022 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 145 shares. Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 14,690 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 385,105 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Diversified Tru Commerce holds 4,127 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 17,500 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 3,414 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). State Street Corp has 980,940 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12,770 shares to 169,005 shares, valued at $23.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 269,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why John Bean Technologies Stock Jumped 19.5% in April – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JBT Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Share Price Has Soared 340%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) CEO Thomas Giacomini on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 03, 2018.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.04M for 22.10 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $746.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Std Palladium Etf T by 2,768 shares to 4,670 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $710.56M for 12.11 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NuStar opens valves to more Permian oil, refined products – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Opus Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 4,485 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Capital Mgmt Co Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Alps stated it has 11,277 shares. Brighton Jones Limited invested in 0.03% or 3,095 shares. Cincinnati holds 721,540 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 0.01% or 507 shares. Amp Capital Limited owns 299,846 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 40,372 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust accumulated 39,755 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,306 shares. First Republic Invest Incorporated reported 68,264 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Argent Trust holds 10,365 shares. Wade G W Incorporated owns 4,249 shares. Smith Moore stated it has 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).