Voya Investment Management Lowered Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding; YANZHOU COAL MINING LTD SHARES H CHINA (YZCHF) SI Decreased By 25.38%

YANZHOU COAL MINING LTD SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:YZCHF) had a decrease of 25.38% in short interest. YZCHF’s SI was 18.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.38% from 24.53M shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 5384 days are for YANZHOU COAL MINING LTD SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:YZCHF)’s short sellers to cover YZCHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 130,458 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 335,416 shares with $8.84M value, down from 465,874 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 2.26M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, washing, processing, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various coal products for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; and makes and distributes coal chemicals, including methanol, as well as engages in potash mineral exploration activities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Com reported 566,991 shares. Bourgeon Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Cibc Markets Corp has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 181 were reported by Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited, California-based fund reported 123,847 shares. 1,600 were reported by Community Bancshares Na. Aviva Plc owns 283,639 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Llc has invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 13,173 are held by Atria Invs Ltd Liability Com. Klingenstein Fields Company Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.79% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Community Invest owns 9,635 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd holds 17,290 shares. Symphony Asset Lc reported 34,414 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 19,600 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) was bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.06M for 35.39 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.