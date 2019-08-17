Voya Investment Management Llc Decreased Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Stake By $10.72 Million; Energy Income Partners Cut Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Position By $28.50 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) stake by 19.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 115,242 shares as Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)’s stock rose 9.55%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 481,369 shares with $44.86 million value, down from 596,611 last quarter. Watts Water Technologies Inc now has $3.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.4. About 111,844 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) stake by 24.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 1.42 million shares as Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP)’s stock declined 8.22%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 4.34 million shares with $88.36 million value, down from 5.76M last quarter. Alliance Res Partner LP now has $1.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 388,650 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M; 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.515 PER UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) stake by 5,439 shares to 248,714 valued at $25.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 590,404 shares and now owns 9.59 million shares. Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) was raised too.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $86,335 activity. The insider Torrence Wilson M bought $86,335.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $86.03 million for 5.58 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.27% EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 1.22 million shares to 1.25 million valued at $186.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 139,509 shares and now owns 257,612 shares. J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) was raised too.

Voya Investment Management Llc is a Georgia-based institutional investor with more than $84.40 billion AUM in October, 2014. Voya Investment Management Llc is the 62th largest institutional investor in our database. Taken from Voya Investment Management latest Adv, the fund reported to have 888 full and part-time employees. Among which 230 performing investment advisory and research functions. The institutional investor had between 26-100 clients.

