Voya Investment Management Lifted Popular (BPOP) Position; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lowered Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holding

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) stake by 6.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 11,319 shares as Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 175,349 shares with $22.46 million value, down from 186,668 last quarter. Ameriprise Finl Inc now has $20.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $151.14. About 390,241 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 168.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 52,356 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)’s stock declined 1.46%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 83,492 shares with $4.35 million value, up from 31,136 last quarter. Popular Inc now has $5.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 368,350 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:AMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 11.39% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.6 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.95M for 9.42 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.93% EPS growth.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) stake by 29,620 shares to 183,381 valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) stake by 20,820 shares and now owns 163,624 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 9,589 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 2,330 shares. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Covington Mgmt reported 566 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,792 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 41 are owned by Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). The California-based Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 2,084 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Tru invested in 0.03% or 1,282 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 29,182 shares. Conning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp reported 85,500 shares stake. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) stake by 112,963 shares to 519,734 valued at $58.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) stake by 321,732 shares and now owns 388,118 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was reduced too.