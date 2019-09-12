Voya Investment Management Lifted Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position; Tredegar (TG)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 588.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 1.30 million shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 1.52 million shares with $172.06 million value, up from 220,084 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $57.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 2.41 million shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln

Tredegar Corp (TG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 61 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 53 reduced and sold positions in Tredegar Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 21.61 million shares, up from 21.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tredegar Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 37 Increased: 43 New Position: 18.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -2.51% below currents $121.69 stock price. Zoetis had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Monday, July 1. UBS initiated the shares of ZTS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Monday, July 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $13000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,063 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd Company. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 115,022 are owned by Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 358,690 are held by Fil Limited. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.51% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, U S Invsts Inc has 0.26% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 4,514 shares. Sei Invs owns 471,258 shares. Eastern Bancorp has 0.07% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 9,110 shares. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 4,270 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel reported 0.37% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Colony Group Incorporated Lc has 7,237 shares. 3,120 were accumulated by Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Delaware.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. The company has market cap of $678.14 million. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions divisions. It has a 24.81 P/E ratio. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; breathable, embossed, and elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex, FabriFlex, FlexAire, and FlexFeel brands; and absorbent transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 90,015 shares traded or 3.08% up from the average. Tredegar Corporation (TG) has declined 34.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.76% the S&P500.