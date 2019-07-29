Voya Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in Tech Data (TECD) as Stock Value Declined; As Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) Valuation Declined, Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Cut Its Stake by $1.08 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 10,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,069 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 53,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.87. About 252,381 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 4,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,653 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, down from 98,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12,724 shares to 25,695 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 1,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,141 shares, and cut its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,236 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 159,715 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.02% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 704,099 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 254 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 5,719 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 32,000 were reported by Horrell Mgmt. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 3,666 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). New York-based Virtu Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research invested 0.06% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 29,106 are owned by Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 256 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Capital Guardian Trust has 306,830 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hwg Holdings Limited Partnership invested in 713 shares. Sectoral Asset holds 34,488 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0.75% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Weik Capital Mngmt holds 10,078 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund has invested 1.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh owns 1,142 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 449,681 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 209,956 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Montecito State Bank has 1,413 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 2.88M shares or 0.88% of the stock.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.77 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.