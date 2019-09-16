Voya Investment Management Increases Stake in Ross Stores (ROST); Fiduciary Management Holding in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Lifted as Stock Price Declined

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 66.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 559,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.60 million, up from 845,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 691,157 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 100.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.46 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $107.95. About 534,363 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 14,950 shares to 156,609 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 65,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,294 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 83,888 shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $483.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 73,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98M shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp. Cl A.

