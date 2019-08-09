Voya Investment Management Increased Redwood Tr (RWT) Holding by $1.93 Million; Stock Value Rose; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Maintains Holding in Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG)

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 120,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.46 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 277,271 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN PATENT AND PATENT APPLICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Redwood Software Announces First Industry Robotic Licensing Model to Revolutionize Transparent Marketplace Pricing; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in Nutrisystem; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No; 09/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 3254.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 52,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $517.25. About 261,970 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hills Bankshares & has 0.09% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Lincoln National Corp reported 696 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,300 shares. Destination Wealth, a California-based fund reported 171 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 30,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 79,365 are owned by First Republic Invest Inc. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Trust Company Of Vermont holds 1,588 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 201,016 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 468 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chase Counsel Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,640 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tiaa Cref Inv Llc has 1.28 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,174 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1,490 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds Msci China Cnsmr (CHIQ) by 40,449 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $29.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:PNTR) by 130,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,124 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Expanded Tech (IGV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold RWT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 18.83% more from 74.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone holds 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 208 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv invested in 1.12M shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.01% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Capital Invsts reported 5.88 million shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Da Davidson And invested in 0% or 14,572 shares. Piedmont Advsr has 0.02% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 13,757 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,704 shares. 163,288 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Co. Metropolitan Life invested in 0% or 37,459 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

