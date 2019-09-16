Voya Investment Management Increased Its Position in Incyte (INCY) by $58.29 Million; Hyman Charles D Increased International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $741,444; Stock Value Rose

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 5,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 101,458 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.99 million, up from 96,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.21 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 724.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 693,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 789,704 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.09M, up from 95,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 1.65M shares traded or 37.80% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 20/03/2018 – Exosome Diagnostics Announces Publication of a Highly Sensitive Exosome Based Liquid Biopsy Test for EGFR T790M Mutations in Plasma from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients; 19/04/2018 – New! FDA’s insider review raises serious safety issues as Eli Lilly’s quick comeback shot for baricitinib heads for expert showdown $LLY -3% $INCY -4.5%; 11/04/2018 – MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG MOLN.S – ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA ON ONGOING ONCOLOGY CLINICAL STUDY WITH MP0250 IN EGFR-MUTATED NSCLC; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 179,130 shares to 417,341 shares, valued at $72.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,893 shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% or 537,894 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 2,718 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners owns 2,608 shares. Fosun holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 119,310 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 11,100 shares. 193,860 are held by Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 309,667 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 20,334 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 2,066 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr stated it has 0.06% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Susquehanna Intl Llp stated it has 153,351 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advisors Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt holds 2,600 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated accumulated 0.4% or 44,920 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,500 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 13,578 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc owns 1,963 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 1.34% or 27,410 shares. 2.80M are held by Charles Schwab Inv Advisory. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 881,748 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Lc stated it has 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 32,949 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Fin Grp has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 260 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt reported 1,600 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Gladius Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hrt Financial Lc reported 43,810 shares. Personal Advisors Corp invested in 0.02% or 13,453 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advisors has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).