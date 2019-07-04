Voya Investment Management Increased By $59.39 Million Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Position; Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)’s Sentiment Is 2

Voya Investment Management Llc increased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) stake by 108.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 690,594 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE)’s stock declined 7.93%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 1.33M shares with $115.01 million value, up from 634,657 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc now has $5.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 411,164 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 28 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 14 cut down and sold stock positions in Stellus Capital Investment Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.79 million shares, up from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Stellus Capital Investment Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 16.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WWE Goes Back To The ‘Attitude Era’ To Try And Freshen Up Sagging TV Ratings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big WWE Option Trader Betting Against A Rebound – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WWE Shareholders Should Expect A Smackdown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) stake by 3,760 shares to 19,042 valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) stake by 7,766 shares and now owns 10,570 shares. Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity holds 0.01% or 26,193 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century owns 127,040 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Lpl Ltd reported 15,593 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 160 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 87,054 shares stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company accumulated 3,697 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 409 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.02% stake. Alps accumulated 0% or 4,572 shares. New York-based Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Barclays Public Limited has 70,953 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 270,694 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated holds 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 10,913 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.89 million activity. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $4.89M was sold by Barrios George A..

Among 3 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Wrestling had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wolfe Research. M Partners maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained the shares of WWE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Loop Capital Markets.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 58,795 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) has risen 9.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $262.42 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation for 275,709 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc owns 16,900 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Confluence Investment Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 467,790 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 96,153 shares.

More notable recent Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2019 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share – PRNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “61 Of 3,835 Stocks Held By Goldman Sachs Pay Solid Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Technoglas Is Top BlackRock Dividend Dog By Net Gain For July – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stellus Capital +1.1% after Q4 core NII beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SCM’s profit will be $6.05M for 10.84 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Stellus Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.