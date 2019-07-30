Voya Investment Management Holds Position in Viacom New (VIAB); Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Has Boosted American Express Co (AXP) Position

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 4,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $127.19. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 107,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 361,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 253,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 2.22M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 05/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa; 22/03/2018 – MTV Together with NAACP to Send 17 Buses of Young People from Communities Impacted by Gun Violence Around the Country to the; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 17/05/2018 – CBS board approves special dividend, decision subject to court approval; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and All-Star Talent; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom better off with other suitors than a forced marriage: Analyst; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 22/03/2018 – DJ Khaled and Get Schooled Announce New Scholarship under Major Keys Campaign; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 04/04/2018 – Viacom rejects CBS’s below-market takeover

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Com accumulated 4,974 shares. 82,215 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested in 0% or 500 shares. Independent Inc invested 0.66% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 7,802 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.65% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 257,290 shares. Dupont Cap Corp reported 147,911 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 404,106 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt invested in 14,308 shares. Olstein Cap Management LP invested in 35,000 shares. 7,875 are held by Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. City reported 1,586 shares stake. Nbt Natl Bank N A New York has invested 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Founders Cap Mgmt Limited holds 3.2% or 79,876 shares. Barr E S &, Kentucky-based fund reported 213,797 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 12.00 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 216,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,434 shares, and cut its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

