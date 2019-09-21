Voya Investment Management Holds Holding in Seattle Genetics (SGEN); Hood River Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Select Medical Holdings (SEM)

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 229,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.08M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 428,586 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Edwards Life; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 6,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 59,186 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 52,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 1.48M shares traded or 50.86% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 27,751 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $24.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Industrial Proper by 14,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,980 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold SEM shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 98.32 million shares or 5.50% less from 104.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of accumulated 25,600 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 37,103 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 44,806 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company owns 328,596 shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 5,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability reported 10,321 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). 1.12 million were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 69,123 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.01% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Burney stated it has 23,380 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 10,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorp owns 0.03% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 366,400 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Ltd owns 4,786 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 100 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Yale University accumulated 0.68% or 11,801 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Reilly Lc has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Mariner holds 0.02% or 23,593 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca reported 14.16 million shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 56,092 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. 289,925 are held by Tekla Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. The Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 379,098 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 231,055 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 4,284 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 7,012 shares to 873,664 shares, valued at $42.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 37,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,920 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

