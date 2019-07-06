Voya Investment Management Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $26.38 Million as Shares Rose; As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Stock Rose, Holder Wunderlich Securities Decreased Its Stake

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 225,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 billion, up from 12.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 61.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 11,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,427 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, down from 19,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.20 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 104,823 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Co Dc owns 414,611 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 5,441 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stephens Ar owns 409,967 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Bainco Int Investors holds 199,855 shares or 3.83% of its portfolio. Bangor State Bank holds 0.61% or 27,649 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Com reported 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kbc Grp Nv owns 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.99M shares. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,200 shares. American Trust Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 2.21% or 24,339 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 949,578 shares. One Capital Ltd Llc has 51,485 shares. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,369 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc accumulated 3.8% or 1.00 million shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 33,233 shares to 130,337 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 8,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,512 shares, and cut its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Etf (DIA) by 2,979 shares to 25,670 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Dividend Efa Index Etf (DWM) by 18,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $12.42M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Contreras Jaime.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 were reported by Rbf Cap Limited Liability Co. Mercer Advisers Inc reported 349 shares stake. 50,239 were accumulated by Finance Counselors. Waters Parkerson & Communications Limited Liability Company stated it has 506,547 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Twin Tree LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 16,530 shares. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 0.02% or 180 shares. Retail Bank owns 1,839 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt stated it has 217,995 shares. Texas-based Rench Wealth Mgmt has invested 2.38% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Csat Investment Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 29 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 0.63% or 46,394 shares. Bonness Enter reported 32,700 shares. Deltec Asset Lc has 149,300 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv invested in 0.35% or 14,220 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management invested in 3.07% or 6.98 million shares.