Voya Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in John Bean Technologies (JBT) by $7.89 Million; Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose While Community Financial Services Group Trimmed Stake

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 65,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 248,294 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.08M, down from 313,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $108.38. About 10,800 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500.

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 13,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2,825 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238,000, down from 16,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 153,615 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 26,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 2,916 shares or 0% of the stock. First United Commercial Bank Tru holds 21,468 shares. Century Companies reported 0.34% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New Vernon Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 5,918 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.09% or 7.35 million shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,200 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust owns 3,634 shares. Nomura Holdg holds 0.01% or 17,251 shares. & Mngmt Com holds 5,387 shares. Moreover, Perkins Management has 2.1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 35,661 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hartford Invest holds 0.57% or 244,341 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.2% or 10,038 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 7,530 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.90 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Abbott (ABT) Announces European Approval of Two Life-saving Heart Devices for Babies and Children – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Abbott Declares 383rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Named the Industry Leader in Sustainability for the Seventh Consecutive Year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “John Bean (JBT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why John Bean Technologies Stock Jumped 19.5% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JBT Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Champlain Invest Partners Ltd owns 1.01M shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited reported 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 3,570 were accumulated by Cim Mangement. 2,733 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Partners. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Company reported 110,734 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 6,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 14,549 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 24,730 shares. 145 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. Legal General Group Inc Public Lc owns 164,246 shares. Granahan Invest Inc Ma holds 0.64% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 106,201 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company accumulated 4,225 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 10,768 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.